Bad news for Tehran! Bahraini and Kuwaiti fighter jets carried out secret strikes against Iran

In early July, fighter jets from the Bahraini and Kuwaiti air forces carried out secret strikes against Iran, the "Wall Street Journal" newspaper revealed. He cited sources familiar with the situation.

According to their data, the airstrikes were directed against missile and drone warehouses, as well as against other military facilities.

At the same time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which repeatedly attacked Iran at the beginning of the US military operation, provided intelligence information on the targets and provided air cover for the strikes by fighter jets from Bahrain and Kuwait.

This attack testifies to the emerging Arab cooperation in the confrontation with Iran, the sources said.