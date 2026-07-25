''Banderol''! What is known about the new Russian cruise missile with a jet engine

To attack Ukrainian cities, the Russian forces are increasingly using the new cruise missile ''Banderol'' — development of the sanctioned company ''Kronstadt'', reports Duma i delo, writes Focus.

The city of Kharkov is among the most frequently affected by missile launches in recent months, with the Russians attacking it with it almost every day, the publication writes.

Characteristics of the ''Banderol'' missile

''Banderol'' is a new operational-tactical Russian cruise missile of the S8000 type, developed by the sanctioned company ''Kronstadt''. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the company used, among other things, foreign components to create it. Missile class: air-to-surface.

The 'Banderol' missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 500 km, developing a speed of about 500 km/h (maximum speed - 650 km/h). It is equipped with a warhead weighing about 150 kg and uses aviation kerosene as fuel. The missile is powered by a Swiwin SW800Pro jet engine, manufactured in China. Its length is 5 meters, with a wingspan of 2.2 meters and a body diameter of 30 cm.

One of the features of the 'Banderol' is the ability to make turns with a smaller radius than other Russian cruise missiles, while maintaining its characteristic flight trajectory. For example, it can make a U-turn at a speed of 250 km/h at an angle of 90 degrees.

Russian forces have had the weapon since 2024, with the main carrier being the ''Orion'' strike drone, but it is also adapted for Mi-28N helicopters.

For the first time, the use of the ''Banderol'' became known in April last year during attacks on the Odessa region. In June and July this year, Russia intensively attacked Kharkov, Odessa, their suburbs and the city of Izyum, causing casualties, dozens of injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure again with its new missile. Earlier last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced new sanctions against individuals and legal entities supplying components to JSC ''Kronshtad'' for the production of ammunition used to create the ''Banderol''.