Tehran: There is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was no "military solution" to the clashes between the Tehran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview published today by the state-run daily "Iran Daily", Araghchi also called for "dialogue" between the warring parties, at a time when his country has been at war with the United States for months and the conflict is spreading throughout the region.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to retaliate against Saudi Arabia amid renewed fighting and rising tensions in the Middle East, DPA reported.

Attacks on civilian targets "will not go unpunished," the armed movement said, quoted by Houthi-controlled state media.

The Saudi-led coalition said last night that it had carried out strikes in Yemen in response to an attack on a Saudi-flagged ship in the Red Sea.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki told "Ex" that the strikes were directed at "legitimate targets" by the Houthi militia in Yemen's Hodeidah province, linked to threats to shipping in the Red Sea.

Pro-Houthi media outlets reported airstrikes on the port city of Hodeidah. The infrastructure of the state-owned telecommunications company in Hodeidah and on Kamaran Island was reportedly hit.

Iran's state-run Press TV reported that the Houthis had then launched counterattacks on targets in Saudi Arabia. Explosions were reported in the port city of Yanbu, as well as a missile attack on the coastal city of Jizan.

However, the information could not be independently confirmed.