Moscow Speaks: Yes, War Is Not the Preferred Path! We Expect New Trump Proposals for Peace in Ukraine

Russia Will Wait for New Proposals from the Administration of US President Donald Trump to End the War in Ukraine, While Continuing Military Action to Achieve Its Goals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Said, as Quoted by "Reuters".

According to him, Moscow Believes Trump and His Team Are Acting Sincerely in Their Attempts to Find a Solution to the Conflict, Despite the United States Continuing to Supply Weapons to Ukraine.

"Yes, (war) is not the preferred path, but given the lack of prospects for peace, we will see it through to the end, to complete victory. "We will still wait for new (American) proposals," Peskov said.

He said the Kremlin wanted to maintain diplomatic dialogue with Washington and accused Kiev's European allies of contributing to prolonging the war, which is now in its fifth year.

"The Americans - President Trump, his negotiators - are sincere in their desire to formulate options acceptable to everyone. The option they proposed was accepted by us, but rejected by the Ukrainians," Peskov said.

"The Americans failed to convince the Ukrainians... who were instigated by the Europeans."

The last trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States took place in February, shortly before the United States and Israel entered war with Iran. The Kremlin has repeatedly said it expects American mediation to resume once the crisis in the Middle East has calmed down.

This week, senior American and Russian diplomats held a brief meeting in Asia. Moscow has been saying for weeks that it is ready to receive Trump's envoys for talks, but a date for such a visit has not yet been announced.

According to Peskov, Washington's position is contradictory, as the United States "continues to load Ukraine with weapons" while simultaneously declaring a desire to end the war.

"Nevertheless, we must use this duality in the Trump administration's position wherever it is in line with our interests. And their desire to facilitate a peaceful settlement is entirely in line with our interests," he noted.