Moscow accuses Kiev: Ukrainian army hits resort area in occupied part of Zaporizhia region

Eight people, including two children, were killed in a nighttime strike on holiday camps in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhia region in Ukraine, Moscow-appointed local authorities said, quoted by "Reuters".

According to the head of the region's occupation administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, the attack was carried out against the resort area of Kirillovka on the Azov Sea coast, near Melitopol.

According to his data, 14 more people were injured in the strike.

"The enemy saw and understood who he was striking at," he wrote Balitsky on the Telegram app, accusing Ukrainian forces of deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the allegations.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly accused each other of attacks on civilians, with both sides denying deliberately targeting civilian targets.