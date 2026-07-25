Viktor Orban does not give up: Former Hungarian Prime Minister again called for resistance

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on his Fidesz party today to strengthen the "resistance" against the "arbitrary rule" of his successor Peter Magyar, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

In his first significant public appearance since his election defeat in April, Orban told supporters in the Romanian resort of Băile Tuşnad that "Fidesz must now act in a completely different way and serve the national resistance".

In the first weeks of his rule, Magyar and his centrist "Respect and Freedom" party (TISA) has pushed through constitutional amendments and laws that significantly weaken Orban's prospects for returning to power, the agency notes.

In the future, no one can hold the post of prime minister more than twice and no one can be a member of parliament more than three times.

Initial investigations by the state prosecutor's office led to the seizure of "Fidesz" servers last Tuesday on suspicion of illegal campaign financing.

The new government wants to eliminate the entire opposition, Orban said in Bájle Tusnad. At the same time, he added, he lacks the competence to govern.

According to him, this autumn, Magyar's cabinet will fail to overcome the crisis, which Orban says will be caused by high energy prices and shortages.

Orban said that his party should then support "groups and organizations of freedom-loving people".

"Fidesz currently does not function as a party, but as a center, an incubator, a nursery, if you like", the former prime minister added.

The resort of Băile Tuşnad is located in an area of Romania populated mainly by ethnic Hungarians, and Orban delivers a political speech there every summer during the traditional Tuşvanos Summer University.

The Summer University in Harghita County, Central Romania, is an annual event organized by representatives of the Hungarian minority in Romania with the support of Hungarian foundations.