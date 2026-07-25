The Kremlin officially rejected the proposal of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to “freeze“ the military actions in Ukraine.

Spokenist Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia will continue its "special military operation" until complete victory, as there are currently no real prospects for peace talks. The full text of the position was released by Russian state media on Saturday evening, July 25.

Tokayev's Initiative: “This Must Stop“

During the XXII Forum for Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in Omsk, Tokayev addressed the Russian leader directly, saying that the conflict was destroying the gene pool of two fraternal peoples.

Istanbul Formula 2.0 : Kazakh leader proposes return to 2022 arrangements under guarantees of great powers.

: Kazakh leader proposes return to 2022 arrangements under guarantees of great powers. Astana's position: According to Tokayev, the nature of the conflict remains unclear to many, and its continuation serves only external interests.



Moscow's categorical refusal

Although Putin promised to “inform Tokayev about the course of events“, the Kremlin's subsequent official reaction remained cool. The Russian side stated that the only option for peace was through full consideration of its interests. Moscow is currently awaiting possible new proposals from the US administration, but until then, military actions on the ground will not be stopped.

Against the backdrop of the diplomatic clash in Omsk, France has demonstrated its unequivocal support for Kiev.

The new French ambassador to Ukraine has officially begun his mission. During his trip to the Ukrainian capital, the diplomat recorded a special video address. In it, he spoke in pure Ukrainian, declaring Paris's long-term commitment to the country's sovereignty.

With this symbolic act, France is sending a clear signal to the Kremlin that European support for Ukraine will not weaken, despite war fatigue and increasing pressure for territorial concessions.