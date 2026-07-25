Political Debate: Is Cocaine Becoming Legal in the Netherlands?

The topic of changing drug policy in Europe has taken on new dimensions after influential political figures in the Netherlands openly called for decriminalization and state control of the cocaine market.

The main driver of the proposal is Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who has described current international measures against trafficking as "perverse and counterproductive."

According to her, hundreds of years of repression and confiscations have not reduced demand, but have only generated billions of euros in profit for organized crime, putting the country at risk of becoming a "narco-state."

What exactly does the proposed regulation envisage?

In a series of media appearances, including an interview with the prestigious publication Het Financieele Dagblad and a commentary for The Guardian, Halsema stressed that she was not pushing for "free and irresponsible market“. Instead, she offers a model of strict regulation, similar to that of medical products or the controlled sale of cannabis.

The main steps in the proposal include:

Medical control: Possibility of distributing the substance through specialized channels or the pharmacy network.

Taxation: Redirecting financial flows from the black market to the state budget in the form of taxes and excise duties.

Health Prevention: Ensuring clean substance composition to reduce overdose deaths caused by hazardous impurities.

Liquidating the cartels: Removing the economic incentive for traffickers who use the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Political response and strong opposition in The Hague

The official authorities in the Netherlands and the Ministry of Justice quickly reacted and distanced themselves from the positions of the Amsterdam mayor. National political parties point out that the legalization of hard drugs does not have widespread support at the government level or within the European Union.

Critics of the idea, including former Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz, have categorically stated that such steps risk normalizing one of the world's most addictive substances and would encourage mass use among young people. The official government position remains consistent with the current Opium Act, which states that possession and trafficking of cocaine remains illegal and punishable by law.

For now, Femke Halsema's proposal remains in the realm of political debate and international discussions, as she and other European mayors signed a joint manifesto for alternative health strategies, published by DutchNews.

Whether Europe will change course in the fight against drugs remains to be decided at the level of EU-wide legislation.