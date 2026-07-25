In the Ukrainian night drone attack on the resort village Kyrilivka (Melitopol district), located on the coast of the Sea of Azov in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhia region, 12 people died. The attack took place on the night of July 25, 2026

Kyrillivka Tragedy: Death toll rises

Rescue teams from the Russian Emergencies Ministry (MES) have officially completed the operation to clear the debris in the resort village Kyrilivka, located in Zaporizhia Oblast (under Russian control). The governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, confirmed that the number of civilians killed has risen to 12 after another body was found under the rubble.

In the brutal midnight strike on tourist bases on the Azov coast, a total of 19 people were injured. Due to the tragedy, tomorrow, July 26, has been declared a day of mourning in the region. Local investigative bodies have already opened a criminal case under the article for a terrorist act, the Russian news agency reported Interfax.

Deadly strike in Belgorod region and wounded in Sevastopol

In parallel with the attack in Zaporozhye, an air offensive was also launched against the border Belgorod region. In an attack with Ukrainian FPV-drone in the village of Smorodino (Grayvoron city district) is a man was killed, who died on the spot from severe shrapnel injuries, the regional operations headquarters reported to Life.ru.

At the same time in Sevastopol three people were injured in a sudden attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The operational services in Crimea continue to clarify the extent of material damage to civilian infrastructure.

Fire at the Tyumen Oil Refinery at a Record Distance

One of the most serious incidents in the deep rear of the Russian Federation was registered in Tyumen Oil Refinery (RPR), located nearly 2,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. As a result of a drone attack, a large fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

The Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor officially announced in the evening on his personal channel that the fire at the Tyumen Refinery has now been completely extinguished by emergency teams, with no workers killed or injured. Due to the air threat, the authorities were forced to temporarily suspend celebrations for the City Day in Tyumen, the independent media reported Meduza.

Russian response: Ukrainian fleet destroyed in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported a massive response, in which serious attacks were carried out on Ukraine's maritime logistics in one day. According to official reports, Russian forces are destroyed one landing ship, three dry cargo ships and one large cargo ship.

The damaged vessels, which were allegedly carrying Western military equipment and ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, were destroyed in the port of Nikolaev and in open waters in the Black Sea. Footage of the precise hits with "Geran" type unmanned aerial vehicles were distributed by the regional portal Crimea-News.