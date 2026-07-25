Zelensky: Russia is filming US sites in the Gulf for Iran

Ukraine has detected large-scale Russian satellite reconnaissance in the Middle East, the data of which is being transmitted directly to Iran to direct military attacks.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an extraordinary evening address on July 25, quoted by leading world agencies and BNT.

According to Zelensky, since the beginning of July, Kiev's intelligence services have registered increased activity of Russian satellites. They are filming strategic sites in the Persian Gulf countries and the American military facilities located there. According to the official profile of the Ukrainian head of state on the social network X, there is a “clear and undeniable correlation“ between the routes of the Russian satellites and the subsequent Iranian strikes. The data is used both for preliminary preparation of attacks and for subsequent analysis of the damage caused.

Strikes on key air bases

On July 19 and 20 alone, four key air bases in the region came within the scope of Russian space surveillance. These are two sites in Bahrain, one in Jordan and one in Kuwait, Breaking the News reports. In a coinciding time window, Tehran officially announced that it had carried out successful drone and missile attacks against these locations.

Zelensky confirmed that he had already given explicit orders to Ukrainian military intelligence. All available information and evidence of Russian-Iranian operational cooperation will be urgently transferred to Kiev's international partners, Ukrainian media UNN reports.

US investigation and a new stage in the conflict

Kiev's revelations coincide with an ongoing investigation by US intelligence services. Washington is checking data on whether Moscow supplies Tehran not only with geospatial coordinates, but also with specialized military technologies. Among them is the Kometa-M anti-jamming navigation system, integrated into Iranian "Shahed" drones to overcome Western air defenses. This information was shared by intelligence sources with Reuters and cited in analyses on American platforms.

Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is intensifying against the backdrop of the ongoing open war between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz region. In recent hours, US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran will bear full financial responsibility for the damage to commercial shipping, and the Pentagon has stepped up strikes on Iranian command centers, the BBC adds.

“No one in the world should turn a blind eye to the fact that evil is always looking for ways to spread and worsen the situation. Russia must be stopped“, Volodymyr Zelensky concluded.