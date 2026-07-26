The German capital was plunged into mourning after a white van ploughed into a crowd at high speed during a gay pride parade in the central park “Tiergarten“ near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening.

Authorities confirmed one dead and at least 16 injured, with the condition of several of them remaining critical and life-threatening. According to information from Reuters and the BBC, police have already identified a specific suspect from the local Islamist scene, who is being searched extensively.

Chronology of the incident and quick action

The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (July 25). A white van entered the pedestrian zone of the “Tiergarten“ along the event route, sweeping away people in its path before crashing into a tree.

Abandoned Vehicle : The perpetrator fled on foot immediately after the collision.

: The perpetrator fled on foot immediately after the collision. Massive operation : Over 2,200 law enforcement officers from Berlin and neighboring federal states have been mobilized in a massive manhunt.

: Over 2,200 law enforcement officers from Berlin and neighboring federal states have been mobilized in a massive manhunt. Gun violence : Police spokesman Florian Nath said they were also investigating reports of people with stab wounds around the time of the panic.

: Police spokesman Florian Nath said they were also investigating reports of people with stab wounds around the time of the panic. Event Termination: The celebrations and concerts around the Brandenburg Gate were terminated at 8:15 p.m. local time. People were urged to go home immediately and avoid the park.

Injury details

Emergency services reveal a grim picture at the scene:

The Victim : The German publication “Spiegel“ reported that the deceased person was a woman.

: The German publication “Spiegel“ reported that the deceased person was a woman. Seriously injured : Eight of the 16 people admitted to hospital have serious injuries.

: Eight of the 16 people admitted to hospital have serious injuries. Critical condition: Trima souls will be left in the intensive care unit with direct danger for the abdomen, confirming Deutsche Welle.

Political comments and echoes

React to the German government’s leadership in an unamusing and categorical way:

Kmet on Berlin, Kai Wegner : Nareche became a „brutal attack I will meet our free and open society“. Toi podcherta v sotsialnata mrezha X, che Berlin ostava grad na svobodata i vileto nyama yes promeni tova.

: Nareche became a „brutal attack I will meet our free and open society“. Toi podcherta v sotsialnata mrezha X, che Berlin ostava grad na svobodata i vileto nyama yes promeni tova. Chancellor Friedrich Merz : Be alert to the “horrific act“. That said, Minister Alexander Dobrind also insists that the perpetrators be fully investigated and severely punished, Al Jazeera reported.

: Be alert to the “horrific act“. That said, Minister Alexander Dobrind also insists that the perpetrators be fully investigated and severely punished, Al Jazeera reported. Organize: Tazgodishniyat pride premina under mototo „Yes, you will take a position e woefully“, organize precisely for the sake of honoring show hostility. Activist Alfonso Pantisano called the day „nai-chernia in istoriyata na obshchinostta in the city“.

Serve the appellate kam stotitsite hilyadi eyewitnesses and provide photographs and video materials, which can help in catching the perpetrator. The investigation continued under the highest degree of concern for terrorism.