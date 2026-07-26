Flavio Bolsonaro is the official presidential candidate.

Brazil's Liberal Party (PL) has officially nominated Senator Flávio Bolsonaro for the upcoming presidential election.
The decision was made at a national convention in São Paulo and marked a key moment in Brazilian politics, solidifying the conservatives' bid to return to power.
Father's legacy and digital presence
- Official nomination: The decision to elevate Flavio was announced by the party leader, Waldemar Costa Neto. He stressed that the choice was made personally by former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest and is not allowed to hold public office.
- Artificial Intelligence: An emotional video featuring Jair Bolsonaro, generated using artificial intelligence (AI), was broadcast during the event. The digital image of the father called for unity and declared that the future of the country was in the hands of his son.
- International support: The event was attended by Argentine President Javier Milley, who delivered a strong anti-socialist speech. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent a video message of support.
The election battle against Lula da Silva
- The challenger: Flavio Bolsonaro's candidacy will be the main alternative to the current leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Flavio has promised that if he wins, he will amnesty his father and return him triumphantly to the "Planauto" palace.
- Electoral attitudes: The latest sociological surveys by the Datafolha agency show a contested battle for a possible second round. Incumbent President Lula leads with 48% against 43% for Flavio Bolsonaro.
- Internal challenges: The campaign begins amid some resistance from other right-wing coalitions. The problems are compounded by family tensions, although former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro sent a video of moderate support for her stepson.