According to an Analysis by the American Authoritative Publication The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com), the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has every chance of dragging on for months, undermining the long-term stability of global markets and security in the Middle East.

Risk of missile defense collapse

Along with the predictions of a prolonged war, experts are expressing serious concerns about the Pentagon's logistical capacity. A journalistic investigation by The New York Times alarms that a possible further expansion of the scale of the American military operation against Iran poses a direct threat of complete exhaustion of American anti-missile systems (air defense). The constant missile and drone attacks by Iran and its proxies require a huge number of interceptors, the production of which cannot keep up with the pace of hostilities.

US ground and air activity is already at peak levels

According to the news agency TASS, dozens of American military transport aircraft are flying around the clock over the tactically important areas of the Persian and Oman Gulfs, transporting equipment and manpower.

In parallel with the airlift, the situation at sea has escalated to a physical clash. American special forces have boarded a commercial tanker in the Arabian Sea for the purpose of a forced inspection for weapons and oil smuggling cargo. Their actions are legitimized by the previously imposed complete naval blockade against Iran, reports Anadolu Agency.

Thousands of soldiers for Iranian uranium and diplomatic front

The scenarios for future developments are becoming increasingly radical. New York Post reveals that the White House is seriously discussing a plan to deploy thousands of ground troops. Their sole and strictly specific mission will be to physically seize and confiscate Iranian enriched uranium from the country's nuclear facilities.

The conflict quickly spilled over to the diplomatic scene along an unexpected geopolitical vector. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has handed over an official protest note to the acting head of Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Tehran. The sharp demarche is in response to alleged Ukrainian interference and attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, reports Anadolu Ajansı.