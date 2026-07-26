US President Donald Trump sent a sharp message to European allies, saying they are “lucky” that his administration is their friend.

His words came at a critical moment of international tension, marked by threats of renewed war in the Middle East and an escalating economic conflict between Washington and the European Union.

Military pressure on Iran and the role of the US

In a telephone interview with French television channel LCI, the US head of state confirmed that the US is considering “absolutely” resumption of full-scale military action against Iran if the White House does not get “100% of what it wants“. Asked by French journalists what his message was to NATO allies in Europe, Trump replied directly: “They're lucky to have me as a friend“. According to him, it is his aggressive campaign of maximum pressure that is forcing Tehran to return to the negotiating table.

The statement comes against the backdrop of a temporary pause in US airstrikes, after weeks of heavy clashes in the Persian Gulf. However, Trump stressed that the US military remains on full combat alert.

The economic clash: “The US is not a piggy bank for Europe“

In addition to geopolitical warnings, transatlantic relations were further strained by a new wave of trade threats. The reason for Trump's anger was the European Commission's decision to impose a fine of 890 million euros on Google for violating competition rules.

In an official position, the US president accused Brussels of deliberately attacking large American corporations (including Apple, Meta and Amazon). Trump was categorical: “The United States is not a piggy bank for Europe and we will not allow that to continue“. He threatened hefty retaliatory tariffs on European imports, stressing that the EU would pay a “very high price”.

Brussels Sobers Up and NATO's New Order

European leaders are reacting with increasing reserve to Washington's rhetoric. While NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is trying to defuse tensions and publicly praise Trump for preserving the stability of the pact, the continent is accelerating preparations for defense independence. According to political analyses by the Wall Street Journal, the new definition of “success” NATO has now been reduced to a single condition: keeping the American president happy.

At the same time, Trump's traditional right-wing allies in Europe, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, are beginning to distance themselves from him over disagreement with his military plans in the Middle East and threats of economic protectionism.