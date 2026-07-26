Fire at Tyumen refinery extinguished after Ukrainian airstrike

Last night and the previous day, Ukraine carried out one of its largest and deepest air offensives since the beginning of the conflict.

The main focus of the attacks was on key energy facilities, military plants and logistics centers deep in the Russian rear. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that air defense systems have intercepted and neutralized a total of 328 Ukrainian drones over 22 regions, including over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Crimean Peninsula.

Siberian refinery in Tyumen left without protection against new drones

Despite the deployed protective anti-drone networks, Ukrainian drones of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) managed to overcome the distance of over 2,000 km and blow up a deep-cleaning installation for diesel fuel at the Tyumen Oil Refinery. According to information from the Governor of the Tyumen Region, Alexander Moor, in his Telegram channel, the flames have now been completely contained and extinguished by emergency teams, without causing any casualties at the site. However, the failures at the refinery, which has a capacity of 8 million tons of crude oil per year, threaten to further shrink Russia's domestic fuel market. Due to the incident, the local administration urgently canceled the planned celebrations and fireworks for the 440th anniversary of the city of Tyumen.

Heavy damage and injuries in Belgorod, Rostov and Sverdlovsk

In addition to the attack in Siberia, the previous night also brought serious damage to a number of other areas, world agencies reported, including BTA (bta.bg/bg/news/world/1173636):

Belgorod Region: Acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev confirmed two people were killed and a total of 13 injured in the round-the-clock strikes. Residential buildings, two important electrical substations and warehouses of a large local agricultural holding were hit.

Acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev confirmed two people were killed and a total of 13 injured in the round-the-clock strikes. Residential buildings, two important electrical substations and warehouses of a large local agricultural holding were hit. Rostov Oblast: Governor Yuri Slyusar reports a massive wave of drones and missiles. Five people were injured. Serious damage was recorded to the administrative building of the Novoshakhtinsk border checkpoint, as well as to several civilian warehouses and industrial facilities.

Governor Yuri Slyusar reports a massive wave of drones and missiles. Five people were injured. Serious damage was recorded to the administrative building of the Novoshakhtinsk border checkpoint, as well as to several civilian warehouses and industrial facilities. Sverdlovsk Oblast and Yekaterinburg: Debris from an impact drone caused a large-scale fire in a parking lot with an area of 300 square meters in the Chkalov region. The fire broke out in the immediate vicinity of the logistics complex of the online retailer “Wildberries“, burning numerous cars, but the warehouse itself was not affected thanks to the timely evacuation of the staff.

Zelensky confirms strikes on the Caspian Sea and military plants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an official statement on the X platform (x.com), in which he confirmed that the long-range operations had achieved “very strong results“. Among the targets successfully hit last night, he indicated:

A military plant in the city of Kirov, producing components for Russian weapons;

A large oil platform of the company “Lukoil“ („Filanovsky“) and transport ships in the Caspian Sea used for military supplies between Russia and Iran.

Fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov-on-Don and logistics center in Yekaterinburg;

For their part, Russian news sources, including the TASS news agency, reported a heavy Ukrainian strike on the occupied resort village of Kirillovka (Zaporozhye region) on the coast of the Sea of Azov. According to Moscow-appointed authorities, 11 people were killed there, including four children, and another 16 were injured after an attack on holiday resorts.

The situation in refineries and logistics hubs on Russian territory remains tense, with emergency regimes for the "danger of drones" still in effect in a number of areas.