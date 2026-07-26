This is a disaster! Fires in Spain and France evacuate 260,000 people

Wildfires raging in southwestern France and near the Spanish capital Madrid have forced nearly 260,000 people to flee and prompted Paris to send in the military, AFP reports.

France has evacuated 197,000 people from areas around Bordeaux - including holiday destinations frequented by many tourists at this time of year - the largest peacetime evacuation the country has seen, the interior minister said.

In Spain, where 60,000 people were evacuated from villages west of Madrid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on a visit to affected areas that the priority was "to save human lives". Officials in Madrid had earlier given a higher estimate of around 70,000 evacuees.

In the Spanish town of Brunete, west of Madrid, Mayor Mar Nicolas told AFP she was "very worried".

"Every year there are fires, but this one is huge," she said. "This is a disaster."

A separate forest fire near the eastern Spanish city of Valencia killed one person before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Firefighters in Spain and France, battling around the clock for days, have failed to bring the flames under control, although authorities in both countries suggest the intensity of some of the fires has decreased.

Two French firefighters died earlier this week near Bordeaux.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunes said the fire in the Gironde region, where Bordeaux is located, was less intense.

Officials in Madrid also said the fires had decreased in intensity.

Scientists blame climate change for the disasters.