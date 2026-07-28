Turkey has sent two planes to extinguish the catastrophic fires in France at its request

Turkey has sent two planes to extinguish the catastrophic fires that have engulfed various regions of France, the “Star“ newspaper reported. citing a statement by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli, BTA reported.

On his social media profile, the minister announced that after Turkey's aid to Spain, where huge fires are also raging, two more firefighting planes have taken off for France at its request for support, the newspaper added.

Yumaklı wrote that his country is acting in accordance with the regulations of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that it is ready to provide assistance to France in fighting the fire.

Yumaklı said that the ongoing forest fires in Europe once again show the difficulties in extinguishing large-scale fires, stressing that “Turkey, with its resources and experience, is committed not only to protecting its own forests, but also to protecting the forests of other countries if necessary“.

Noting that after providing support to Spain, Turkey is responded quickly to France's call for help, Yumakli wished success to the crew that left for the mission, and extended best wishes to all the teams that are selflessly fighting in the field, the media added.

Yumaklı concluded his publication with the words: “Forests are not just a given to us. They are the most valuable heritage that we will leave to future generations. With this awareness, we will resolutely continue our solidarity and fight that transcends borders.“

Yesterday, Turkey sent two firefighting aircraft to help Spain in fighting the severe forest fires in the country, which Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez described as a "climate disaster".