Finland's military said on Friday it had closed part of the country's airspace and restricted sea traffic off its southern coast near Russia due to the risk of errant drones, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

This year, there have been cases of violations of the airspace of Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia by errant Ukrainian military drones aimed at Russia. This has raised concerns that the war in Ukraine is starting to spread beyond NATO's northern borders.

A Finnish military spokesman said measures had been taken to ensure "that authorities can react if drones enter the area". He noted that the military could not comment on the source of the information about possible drone activity.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian targets with long-range drones.

Kiev and NATO countries say the Russian military is jamming some of the Ukrainian drones, causing them to stray into alliance airspace. Moscow accuses Ukraine of deliberately directing the drones that violate the airspace of neighboring countries.