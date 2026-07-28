Dangerous bacterial contamination of water in Greece

Two urgent preliminary investigations have been ordered into the quality of drinking water in northern Greece following reports of dangerous bacterial contamination and heavy metals in municipal water supplies in two villages, writes Ekathimerini.com.

The action targets two popular areas in Central Macedonia. In the Sithonia municipality of Halkidiki, recent sampling requested by concerned residents of Agios Nikolaos and Trani Ammouda revealed levels of enterococci and E. coli exceeding legal safety limits. Investigators are reviewing reports from regional health inspectors and environmental monitoring agencies.

Meanwhile, in Nymphopetra, Volvi municipality, water extracted from local wells has shown elevated concentrations of uranium and fluoride. Prosecutors are reviewing municipal water supply records and assessing progress on planned infrastructure improvements, including the installation of a reverse osmosis system designed to restore safe drinking water to the region.

Leonidas Nikolopoulos, head of the Thessaloniki Appellate Prosecutor's Office, ordered regional prosecutors to investigate possible criminal negligence, in particular whether local authorities failed to take the necessary measures to prevent public health hazards. Municipal officials have been called to testify as part of the investigation.