Germany prepares urgent legislative measures after attack on Berlin Pride participants

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrinth said that several ideas are being discussed for a response to the attack on participants in the gay parade “Berlin Pride“ and added that the main focus is on three of them, which are realistic and quickly implementable, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“I focused on three of these points because I think that we could very quickly reach political decisions on them“, Dobrinth noted.

The Interior Minister yesterday advocated changes to the law on minors, wider use of electronic bracelets for tracking and introduction of national rules on preventive detention detention.

A woman was killed and 29 people were injured in an attack on participants in a parade in the German capital on Saturday. The perpetrator, who later became known as a terrorist, drove a van into participants in the parade, then got out of his vehicle and began attacking people nearby with a machete. He managed to flee the scene but was later killed by police.