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Strategic one-on-one meeting at the White House! Trump and Zelensky discussed the war and support for Kiev

Strategic one-on-one meeting at the White House! Trump and Zelensky discussed the war and support for Kiev

For Zelensky, this is an opportunity to strengthen military support for Kiev at a time when relations between the United States and Ukraine are better than in recent months

Jul 28, 2026 18:48 47

Strategic one-on-one meeting at the White House! Trump and Zelensky discussed the war and support for Kiev - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House has ended, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

It is assumed that the two discussed topics such as strengthening cooperation in the field of defense and, in particular, further steps towards concluding a US-Ukrainian agreement on cooperation in the field of drones, as well as strengthening Ukraine's air and missile defense before the onset of winter, the agency notes.

Zelensky's next engagement is a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He will then attend a memorial service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham and meet with senators who support a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky is on a one-day visit to Washington.

A group of US senators from both major parties announced earlier today that they had reached an agreement on a long-awaited bill that, if passed, would allow Trump to impose further restrictions on major buyers of Russian energy, as well as on Iran.