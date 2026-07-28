Strategic one-on-one meeting at the White House! Trump and Zelensky discussed the war and support for Kiev

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House has ended, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

It is assumed that the two discussed topics such as strengthening cooperation in the field of defense and, in particular, further steps towards concluding a US-Ukrainian agreement on cooperation in the field of drones, as well as strengthening Ukraine's air and missile defense before the onset of winter, the agency notes.

Zelensky's next engagement is a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He will then attend a memorial service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham and meet with senators who support a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky is on a one-day visit to Washington.

A group of US senators from both major parties announced earlier today that they had reached an agreement on a long-awaited bill that, if passed, would allow Trump to impose further restrictions on major buyers of Russian energy, as well as on Iran.