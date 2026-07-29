Merz: Montenegro should become an EU member by the end of the decade

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Montenegro should become a member of the European Union by the end of the decade, because it has met the main criteria and its accession should not be tied to that of the other countries in the Western Balkans, Deutsche Welle reported, quoted by the Montenegrin publication "Viesti", BTA reported.

"Montenegro should become an EU member by the end of the decade. Montenegro is ready for accession. "In general, it has met all the requirements," Merz commented last night during an official visit to Dublin.

He added that the EU has not admitted a single new member in 13 years, while at the same time sending a message that it is open to European countries that meet the Copenhagen criteria.

"Montenegro is doing it, and the EU must stand behind its words," Merz stressed.

Merz's statement comes against the backdrop of the request by several EU member states to bind the accession of Montenegro and Serbia, notes "Viesti". For now, however, Serbia is lagging significantly behind in the European integration process compared to Montenegro.