Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations over strikes on civilian targets

Ukrainian drones attacked several industrial sites in the central Russian city of Ryazan, and Russia's largest online retailer “Wildberries“ evacuated its warehouse in the city, local authorities and the company said, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

According to the company and local authorities, drones have damaged at least seven of its warehouses in the past few days, destroying about 10% of its storage capacity. This has disrupted its operations and caused losses to tens of thousands of small businesses that offer and sell goods and services through the company's platform.

The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, reported on Telegram that fires broke out at industrial sites and six people sought medical help after the attack. He did not specify which enterprises were affected. The region is home to several large industrial complexes, including an oil refinery and a logistics center.

Separately, a woman was killed and a man was injured after rocket debris hit a residential building in the southern Russian city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov. The city is home to various industrial enterprises and a grain terminal, regional governor Yuriy Slyusar said.

In Ukraine’s Kherson region, local authorities said on Telegram that one man had been killed and three others wounded in a Russian drone attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian drones had hit two ships carrying weapons and military equipment east of the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

In recent weeks, Ukraine and Russia have stepped up strikes on vessels in the Black and Azov Seas, cutting off oil and grain supplies to the region.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm all of these reports. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.