The Russian Foreign Ministry said last night that Romania's allegations that “Russian drones violated its airspace“ are “groundless”, and promised to respond to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Bucharest, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on the ministry's website that the Romanian people would not agree with their government's accusations and instead called for “common sense“ when taking a position on Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been going on for over 4 years.

“We reject these latest groundless allegations. The staged incidents and their propaganda coverage show the Romanian state leadership's attempt to cover up the disastrous results of its irresponsible position in support of the Kiev regime," Zakharova wrote.

"Therefore, no one should be surprised that the local public is increasingly striving for common sense when it comes to Ukraine and the actions of its leaders," Zakharova wrote, adding that Romania will receive a "correct answer."

On Monday, at the Romanian Foreign Ministry building, the Russian ambassador in Bucharest was officially handed a note informing him that an employee of the Russian Federation's mission in Bucharest was declared persona non grata in Romania and was obliged to leave the country within five days.

In the period from July 24 to 26, the Romanian armed forces shot down three drones that entered national territory without permission, according to information from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.