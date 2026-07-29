Why Russians are frantically looking for housing in Armenia

The demand from Russian citizens for rental housing in Armenia has increased sharply and is already comparable to the indicators of 2022, the website "Verstka" reports, citing local brokers. According to one of them, rents for housing in Yerevan have increased by 30 percent in the last few months. The expert's explanation is - because of the flow of newly arriving Russians. "Demand is huge, prices have gone crazy", the broker noted.

Russians are in a hurry to leave before the elections

The source of the publication explains that in recent years, it has been mainly emigrants from Russia already living in Yerevan who have been looking for it. Currently, about 80 percent of his clients are Russians who have either recently arrived in Armenia or have such plans.

Brokers in Armenia also say that the new wave of housing demand began in May and continues to grow. Some clients are looking for housing for the end of August and September. It is assumed that Russians arriving in Armenia want to leave their homeland before the parliamentary elections, which will be held between September 18 and 20. "We expect housing prices to increase even more in September," predict Armenian brokers.

Zelensky: Russian authorities will expand mobilization in the fall

Armenia remains one of the most accessible destinations for emigration from Russia. Since 2017, Russian citizens have been able to enter the country with an ordinary passport and obtain temporary residence on the basis of work, study, entrepreneurial activity or family ties.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian authorities plan to "expand mobilization" in the fall of this year. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin "is simply preparing to gather new people for the war." In addition, Zelensky said that from June, the Voronezh region is preparing to receive 30,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Author: Asya Lokina