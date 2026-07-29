Ukraine cannot “respond with a strike“ when confronting Russia, but must use its resources carefully and act asymmetrically, Ukraine's new acting defense minister, Yevgen Khmara, said on Monday, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In an interview with American conservative blogger Laura Loomer, who recently visited Kiev, Khmara, a former head of Ukraine's Security Service, said he had a clear vision of what tactics could be used to boost the country's military effectiveness.

“I have a real idea of what is being used to counter, what can be used against the enemy and what can be most effective in the future,“ he said. According to "Resource management and logistics are a critical part of battlefield planning, especially to ensure that units have the necessary equipment."

"We cannot respond to a blow with a blow. We have to act asymmetrically," Khmara said, responding to a question about how the country has managed to damage Russia's oil industry and other infrastructure in recent months.

Reuters notes that Ukraine's medium- and long-range strikes, targeting oil facilities in particular, have led to fuel shortages in some Russian regions. According to the agency, although Russia regularly reports capturing villages along the 1,200-kilometer front line, the Ukrainian military has slowed down Russian advances.

According to Khmara, the deep-sea strikes launched by Ukraine are aimed at imposing costs on Russia that "exceed the cost of their "completion"

The acting minister expressed hope during the interview that Ukraine's relations with the United States would develop into a lasting strategic partnership, with Kiev providing experience "in modern warfare". He also said it was crucial for Ukraine to be able to produce missiles for the "Patriot" complexes to counter Russian air strikes.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that the United States would provide Ukraine with a license to produce the missiles. Yesterday, he and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed the resumption of peace talks with Russia and plans for Ukraine to produce the missiles.