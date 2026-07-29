Prosecutors: Charlie Kirk was killed for his political views

In court documents cited by Reuters, prosecutors have presented the most detailed description yet of the alleged motive for the September 10, 2025, shooting at a university in the US state of Utah that killed Charlie Kirk, BTA reports.

A letter from Kirk's close friend David Engelhardt was attached as evidence, stating that the activist defended conservative values, according to which "experimentation with sexual and gender identity is sinful" and "heterosexual marriage is the only virtuous model of sexuality."

According to the prosecution, this shows that Kirk embodied "not only a religious but also a political movement against same-sex marriage and the acceptance of transgenderism, homosexuality and sexual experimentation."

The prosecution also claims that the lifestyle of 23-year-old Tyler Robinson was contrary to Kirk's beliefs and that this was what motivated the attack.

„The circumstantial evidence that the defendant attacked Kirk because of his beliefs or because of his own "The evidence presented includes bullet casings found in the alleged murder weapon. One of them was engraved with the message: 'Hey, fascist, grab it.'" The prosecution also said Robinson lived with his roommate, Lance Twiggs, who was considering a sex change.

The defense disputes those allegations. Robinson's attorney, Richard Novak, said Engelhardt's letter does not prove his client disagreed with Kirk's political or religious views and does not provide information about his mental state at the time of the attack.

Robinson's attorneys have three weeks to file written arguments why they believe there is insufficient evidence to stand trial. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 1 before Judge Tony Graff of the Utah District Court. Robinson remains in custody and has not yet entered a formal plea to the charges.