Away from Ukrainian drones! Wildberries seeks warehouses in Kazakhstan after airstrikes in Russia

The parent company of the RWB platform is looking for warehouse space for rent in Kazakhstan, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing its sources. According to one of them, the company is looking for about 100,000 sq m of warehouse space, while another claims that it is ready to rent all available warehouses in the country due to limited supply.

The sources indicate that the goal is to protect part of the platform's logistics infrastructure from drone attacks. RWB said that they are already building two large logistics centers in Kazakhstan.

A series of Ukrainian attacks on Wildberries' logistics centers and warehouses began on July 18. Since then, ten retail outlets have been attacked in Russia, including in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Tambov and Voronezh regions, as well as in the Stavropol and Krasnodar regions. According to estimates by "Kommersant", about 8% of the area of the affected retail outlets was damaged in the attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strikes a legitimate target for the Ukrainian armed forces, since the markets sell goods intended for military use.

Russia, for its part, regularly attacks the logistics centers of the Ukrainian company Novaya Poshta.