You are helping to kill even more civilians! Top EU diplomat calls on Iran not to provide military aid to Russian army

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, has called on Iran to end military support for Russia.

This happened during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, AFP reported.

Kaia Kallas said Ukraine has the right to defend itself as Russian attacks cause increasing civilian casualties.

"Moscow is causing increasing civilian casualties in Ukraine, and any supplies it receives help it kill even more civilians," she said.

Kaia Kallas also added that a break in the fighting in the Persian Gulf could allow mediators to revive diplomatic efforts and prevent another full-scale war.

The covert war between Von der Leyen and Kallas is shaking fragile European diplomacy

Behind their rivalry is actually a growing anxiety in European capitals - a feeling that institutions created for an era of consensus are not prepared for a world of confrontation between great powers.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the conversation covered regional and international events.