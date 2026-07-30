US launches new series of airstrikes against Iran

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point after the United States launched a massive new wave of airstrikes against targets inside Iran.

According to information from the Axios media, citing a senior US official, the new attacks are aimed at Iranian air defense systems, coastal radars, as well as missile sites of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The operation is a massive expansion of previous actions and follows a brief pause that was intended to give diplomacy a chance.

The Pentagon's plan for a two-week air campaign

The American military command is fully prepared for a prolonged conflict. As reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the US Central Command (CENTCOM), led by Admiral Brad Cooper, has developed a detailed plan for an intensive air campaign lasting between 10 and 14 days. The main goal of the operation is to permanently cripple Tehran's missile and drone capabilities. Despite the logistical concerns of some generals about the depletion of air defense interceptor missiles, the Pentagon is confident that the massive pressure will neutralize Iran's ability to strike back.

Netanyahu doubts diplomatic deal

The new escalation coincides with key diplomatic shifts in Washington. During a key meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, differences in strategies became apparent. Axios reports that Netanyahu expressed serious doubts about the real possibility of concluding a sustainable deal between the US and Iran. The Israeli leader has warned that the Iranian regime is simply using the negotiations to buy time and rebuild its destroyed infrastructure, insisting on maintaining maximum military and economic pressure.

Trump's warning to China and the incident in Egypt

President Donald Trump reacted sharply to international reports that Beijing plans to supply Tehran with hundreds of portable anti-aircraft missile systems. Trump told Bloomberg that the United States would be "extremely disappointed" if China provided weapons to Iran, recalling the personal commitment made by Xi Jinping that his country would not intervene in the conflict.

Trump was categorical that Washington has no intention of ceasing military action against Iran in response to the ongoing strikes on American bases in the region, including the recent missile attack in Jordan. "Now it's our turn to strike," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the head of state confirmed that he had been fully briefed on a serious incident in Egypt, where a US gas tanker was attacked by a drone in the Mediterranean port of Damietta. Trump described the attack as "more of the same" and promised a strong response, assuring that the situation would be "smoothed out" quickly.