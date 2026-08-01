Paks nuclear power plant may be shut down this weekend due to low Danube levels

The Paks nuclear power plant, which provides nearly half of Hungary's electricity production, may be shut down this weekend due to record-low Danube levels, the country's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

According to him, the river level has continued to fall, forcing a new reduction in the plant's capacity at night.

“A complete shutdown could happen earlier, this weekend“, Magyar said in a video message posted on “Facebook“ (Facebook).

The four Russian-made reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant with a total The 2 gigawatts of installed capacity are currently operating at about a quarter of their capacity. Water from the Danube is used to cool the plant, and the prolonged drought and low water levels pose a risk to its normal operation.

According to forecasts, the plant could be completely shut down for the first time since it was put into operation 44 years ago.

The prime minister warned that the outage could last weeks and lead to serious difficulties in the energy system.

The deputy chairman of the ruling Tisza party, Mark Radnaj, said that the energy crisis could cost the country between 100 and 200 billion forints ($315–630 million) due to the sharp increase in the price of imported electricity.

The government is preparing emergency measures to limit consumption. It is planned that large industrial users will voluntarily reduce their electricity use, and if necessary the electricity transmission network operator „MAVIR“ will be able to impose mandatory restrictions or temporarily disconnect large consumers.

„Households will be the last to be affected by the restrictions“, stressed Magyar.

The authorities also announced that from Monday, freight rail transport will be suspended daily between 15:00 and 20:00 GMT in order to reduce electricity consumption. Civil servants will work remotely for the first three days of next week, and private companies will be encouraged to implement the same practice where possible.

It is also planned to switch off decorative lighting in public buildings and other non-essential outdoor lighting.

Low Danube levels are already causing difficulties for shipping, tourism and water supply in the most affected areas of the country, Reuters notes.