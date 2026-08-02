Passengers wait for hours at the border between Croatia and Montenegro

The queues at the border crossing points between Croatia and Montenegro "Karasovici-Debeli Brieg" and "Vitalina-Konfin" reach 20 kilometers, and cars wait for hours to cross, regional television En 1 reported, BTA reported.

According to official data from the Croatian road traffic website "Croatian Automobile Club", cars wait for more than 10 hours before being able to cross the border points. According to comments from drivers, some border checks take longer than usual.

The movement towards the Croatian village of Gruda near the "Karasovici-Debeli Brieg" border crossing is completely blocked and locals are advised to use alternative inter-village roads.

The mayor of the Croatian municipality of Konavle, Božo Lazić, said the situation was unacceptable, stressing that locals could not reach their homes for hours.

Nearby municipalities are delivering water tankers to the convoys to ease the wait for travelers. Locals have also joined the solidarity action, distributing water to the convoys and making the toilets in their homes available to waiting tourists.

Anyone planning a trip to Croatia via Montenegro is advised to avoid these border crossings.