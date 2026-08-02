At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip

At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local media reported, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a rocket hit an apartment in a residential building in Gaza City, killing two people, including a child.

In another strike in the central part of the Gaza Strip, two more Palestinians, including a woman, were killed. Three other people, including a child, were killed in an attack on a residential building northwest of Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave, according to the same source.

An Israeli army spokesman said the reports were being verified.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in Gaza in place since October 2025, deadly strikes and clashes have continued.

The Israeli army said it had killed several suspected members of the Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in recent days. It also reported that a suspected Hamas fighter was killed on Saturday, who Israeli intelligence said had infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

A suspected Hamas commander was also killed on Friday, its statement said. According to it, the two were preparing attacks against Israeli soldiers and were eliminated "in targeted air strikes to prevent the threat." The military said that measures were taken to limit the risk to the civilian population before the strikes, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached for the "complete disarmament" of "Hamas."