Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a series of intense Russian attacks in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, official regional authorities have confirmed. The attack is part of a wider wave of airstrikes that have hit several critical regions in Ukraine in recent hours, causing serious material damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

Over 20 strikes against four districts in the region

According to an official statement by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Olexander Ganja, published on the Telegram app, Russian forces have attacked four main areas of the region more than 20 times. The attacks used:

Attacking unmanned aerial vehicles (drones)

Heavy Artillery

Controlled Aerial Bombs

In Pavlograd district The village of Troitska came under fire, where significant damage was caused to private houses. In Sinelnikovo district the aggressor attacked the villages of Yavornitskaya and Pokrovskaya, where destruction of civilian property was also reported.

In parallel, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued its position, reported by the Reuters news agency (www.reuters.com), in which it claimed that its forces had struck a logistics center for sorting postal items. According to Moscow, the facility was used to store military materials and components for drones – claims whose veracity cannot be confirmed by independent sources.

Air defense under unprecedented pressure

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported on its official Facebook page (facebook.com) that the country's air defense systems are under enormous pressure. Last night, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 195 out of 255 drones launched from Russian territory.

Despite the high success rate, the shortage of anti-missile ammunition remains critical. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an urgent appeal on the social network X (x.com) to international partners for the immediate delivery of missiles for the “Patriot“ systems, emphasizing that any delay costs the lives of innocent citizens.