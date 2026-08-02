The situation on the front lines and in the rear of Ukraine remains dynamic as of 19:18 Bulgarian time on August 2, 2026. Three key events were observed over the past 24 hours: an unprecedented technological success of air defense, an industrial accident in the central part of the country due to shelling, and the official implementation of a new secret battlefield surveillance system.

Record shooting down of an enemy drone over Chernihiv region

Border guards from the 105th border detachment of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) achieved historic success after neutralizing a Russian reconnaissance drone at a record altitude of 6,858 meters.

According to information disseminated by the regional publication font-weight: 500; margin: 0px; text-decoration: underline 1px rgb(21, 88, 214); border-bottom: 0px rgb(21, 88, 214);" data-hveid="CAIIAQgKEAE" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwi_28u8rIKWAxV3_rsIHeKkJPcQy_kOeggIAggBCAoQAQ" href="http://nrd.bg/127052" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://nrd.bg/127052&ved=2ahUKEwi_28u8rIKWAxV3_rsIHeKkJPcQy_kOeggIAggBCAoQAQ&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">News News, the specialized unit “STING“ used a modified FPV drone-interceptor to destroy the Russian aircraft model ZALA Z-20. Russian forces deliberately send this type of equipment to altitudes close to 7 kilometers to remain out of reach of conventional tactical air defenses.

The International Media Platform United24 Media confirmed that this is the highest documented drone interception in the Chernihiv sector, surpassing the previous record of 6.4 kilometers held by the National Guard.

Environmental threat in Poltava region: Leak of hazardous substance

Serious incident was registered in Poltava region, where as a result of an enemy attack, critical or industrial infrastructure was hit. The State Emergency Service (SESS) officially announced that the attack caused leakage of a hazardous chemical substance.

Specialized teams for chemical, biological and radiological protection were immediately sent to the site to locate the spill and measure the levels of air and soil pollution. Local authorities urged citizens in the immediate vicinity to close their windows and follow safety instructions. More details on the protocols for industrial spills and environmental incidents can be found on the information portal Replies Info.

GUR Implements the “Perimeter“ System for Monitoring Military Positions

Amid the intensifying fighting, engineers from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have successfully completed the development and begun the implementation of a new high-tech system called „Perimeter“.

This platform is specially designed for round-the-clock surveillance and early detection of threats around forward military positions. The complex integrates:

Video cameras with high resolution and thermal imaging sensors.

Analytical software with artificial intelligence (AI) for filtering on false alarms.

Automated system for classification on celite (living force or slaughter equipment).

The concept of back tosi type of technology eliminator is examined in detail by experts at Army Media, which will be discussed, why automation on observation is drastically painted on the physical side of the war, watch on the predna line and eliminira iznadete with enemy attack.

At the present time (19:18 o'clock) rescue operations in the Poltava region continue, and at the border in the Chernigov region, vigilance for the new high-plane airborne fires has been strengthened.