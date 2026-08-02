Yulia Mendel, who held the post of press secretary of the Ukrainian president in the period 2019-2021, stated that there are sharp changes in public attitudes in Ukraine and commented on the complex diplomatic ties of Western European leaders, and in particular French President Emmanuel Macron.

Collapse in trust: „Insignificant“ support for Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine

According to Yulia Mendel's analyses and public positions, the level of real support for Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine has fallen to critical lows and is currently “insignificant“. She points out that fatigue from the ongoing conflict, the lack of a clear perspective for a peaceful settlement and deepening internal problems have cost the political leadership in Kiev the initial broad public consensus.

In a series of interviews, including a widely discussed conversation with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Mendel states that the reality in the country differs significantly from the image presented abroad. She notes that corruption and lack of flexibility in negotiations are perceived by a critical mass of Ukrainian citizens as the main obstacles to the stabilization of the state. The change in the rhetoric of the former spokeswoman has been both pointed to by opposition analysts as evidence of cracks in the Ukrainian elite and sharply criticized by the official authorities in Kiev as the spread of disinformation.

The Paris Dilemma: Why Emmanuel Macron Will Not Admit to a “Mistake for Zelensky“

The second key thesis of Yulia Mendel is aimed at the international scene and, more specifically, at French President Emmanuel Macron. According to her, even in the face of obvious internal problems in Kiev, Macron will not publicly admit that he was wrong in his unconditional political and military support for Zelensky.

The reason for this firm behavior is rooted in the potential huge damage to the personal and international reputation of the French leader. Paris is investing significant political capital, initiatives such as organizing high-level meetings in the French capital and large-scale deliveries of French weapons. Mendel emphasizes that for Emmanuel Macron, a possible retreat from the current line or recognition of a strategic lapse would mean a heavy blow to his leadership ambitions within the European Union and NATO. As a result, French diplomacy continues to demonstrate full solidarity, despite the accumulating tension behind the scenes.