Washington and Kiev continue intensive negotiations on the possible transfer of technology for the production of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner confirmed that the United States is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with a license for defense technologies. However, he explicitly emphasized that resolving related issues and overcoming bureaucratic and technical obstacles is „very, very difficult“. As of 20:04 Bulgarian time on August 2, 2026, a final agreement for real technology transfer has not yet been signed, and the White House's position remains extremely cautious.

Geopolitical pressure and initial promises

The issue of Ukraine's own production of interceptor missiles gained serious urgency during the NATO summit earlier this summer. Initially, US President Donald Trump signaled a readiness to grant such a production license so that Kiev could power its own air defense against Russian ballistic attacks.

However, in recent days the White House has expressed serious reservations. In statements from late July, President Trump noted that the United States must be “extremely careful“ in sharing classified military secrets of this caliber, as there is a long-term risk that advanced weapons could fall into foreign hands or be turned against Washington in the future.

The main obstacles to Patriot production in Ukraine

According to statements by American officials and publications in specialized media, the main challenges facing the joint project are rooted in the following areas:

Intelligence Leak Risk: The US fears that secret PAC-3 interceptor technology, developed over years, could be copied by adversary countries.

The US fears that secret PAC-3 interceptor technology, developed over years, could be copied by adversary countries. Supplier Certification: Pentagon experts told the media platform (breakingdefense.com) that qualifying the local Ukrainian supply chain is an extremely complex process.

Pentagon experts told the media platform (breakingdefense.com) that qualifying the local Ukrainian supply chain is an extremely complex process. Factory Vulnerability: Building a high-tech factory in Ukraine takes months, making it a priority target for Russian missile strikes from day one.

Building a high-tech factory in Ukraine takes months, making it a priority target for Russian missile strikes from day one. Time Shortage: The process does not address Kiev's current critical need for missile defense before the coming winter.

Mike Turner, who actively supported the idea of licensing in a letter to the White House, defended the thesis that Ukraine has demonstrated incredible innovation in the defense sector. According to him, negotiations to provide broader access to technology are ongoing, but the balance between US national security and the urgent needs of Kiev takes time.

More details about the dynamics surrounding the US arms stockpiles and the statements of the administration in Washington can be found in the full analysis of the news portal (mediapool.bg).