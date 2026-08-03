Global geopolitical tensions have entered a new critical phase.

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran are moving to direct negotiations, scheduled for the afternoon of August 3. The diplomatic turn comes against the backdrop of serious shifts in energy markets, where the price of crude oil Brent on the ICE exchange fell below the $82 mark for the first time since July 13.

Trump is betting on diplomacy without deadlines

In a statement made aboard the presidential plane Air Force One, Donald Trump confirmed the US's readiness for dialogue, but explicitly emphasized that does not set deadlines for concluding a final agreement with Iran. The American leader justified his decision with the desire to avoid large-scale human casualties. He revealed that he had canceled already planned military strikes against Iranian targets at the express request of key regional partners, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, as well as Iran itself. Information about the diplomatic offensive was confirmed by Reuters and Al Jazeera.

New incidents in the Gulf of Oman and economic consequences for London

Despite signals of de-escalation, the situation on key sea routes remains extremely uncertain. The British Maritime Trade Operations Organization UKMTO reported a new incident off the coast of Oman, where a powerful explosion occurred in close proximity to an oil tanker. The incident, recorded 21 nautical miles northeast of the city of Khasab, has heightened security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, the official portal of UKMTO reported.

This instability is already having a severe impact on European economies. According to analysis by The Telegraph, The UK faces a real threat of economic recession and stagflation due to the ongoing conflict over Iran, the blockage of trade routes and rising domestic energy and defense spending.

Punitive measures against Canada

In parallel with the Middle East crisis, the White House has taken unexpected actions on its northern front. President Trump has officially chosen and announced punitive economic measures against Canada, provoked by the thick smog from the Canadian forest fires, which once again crossed the border and polluted the air over major American metropolises.

For now, markets are reacting moderately positively to the news of the negotiations, but analysts remain skeptical whether the temporary ceasefire will lead to long-term peace in the Middle East.