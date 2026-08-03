The diplomatic passivity of the European Union regarding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has become the subject of sharp political criticism from the Apennines.

Former Prime Minister of Italy and current leader of the “5 Star” Movement, Giuseppe Conte, has made serious accusations against Brussels, pointing out that the lack of determination and an autonomous peace strategy are turning the EU into a passive observer of global geopolitical processes. In statements that reflect the deep divisions in Italian and European politics, Conte stressed that the current course of action does not lead to a ceasefire, but to a deepening of the economic and humanitarian crisis.

Disunity in the EU and “fragmented diplomacy“

According to positions cited by the Italian political publication Il Foglio, Conte and his supporters are demanding a radical change in the approach to the conflict. The main argument of the critics is that Brussels has abdicated its role as the leading diplomatic mediator, leaving the initiative entirely in the hands of Washington. The lack of an autonomous European strategy for negotiations with Moscow is defined as a historical mistake that undermines the security of the union itself.

The criticism of the former prime minister coincides with growing tensions within Italy itself over military aid to Kiev. Although the current government of Giorgia Meloni has extended military support for Ukraine until the end of 2026, as reported by Reuters, opposition leaders are increasingly raising the question of the cost of this commitment and the lack of a clear way out of the situation.

Request for a single European negotiator

The debate over the role of the EU has further heated up after a series of solo diplomatic moves by countries such as France, Germany and the UK. Critics in Rome note that meetings in narrow formats (such as the so-called E3 group) without the participation of other member states only reinforce the feeling of fragmentation.

In this regard, even the country's current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged the need for consolidation, calling for the appointment of a single, empowered European negotiator to represent the entire bloc in possible future talks, Anadolu Agency writes. This proposal indirectly confirms the opposition's criticism that the EU has so far failed to speak with one voice.

Economic consequences and public pressure

The economic challenges facing European societies remain in the background. In Italy, the “5 Star“ Movement has traditionally spoken out against unlimited arms supplies, emphasizing the need for energy security and stopping inflationary processes. Conte and his supporters insist that instead of imposing bureaucratic restrictions and prolonging the conflict, Brussels should immediately coordinate a large-scale peace conference under the auspices of the UN and the EU.

The situation in Brussels remains unchanged - the union continues to be torn between demands for stricter sanctions and the reality on the battlefield, while the voices for a diplomatic alternative from European leaders and former heads of state are becoming increasingly loud and difficult to ignore.