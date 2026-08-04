The situation in the resort village of Arkhipo-Osipovka (Gelendzhik municipality) remains critical after yesterday's massive drone attack, launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV).

As of 4:30 AM Bulgarian time, rescue operations and emergency medical activities continue around the clock, with the authorities' focus entirely on rescuing the wounded.

The scale of the injured and victims

According to the latest data, debris from a downed drone fell directly into the crowded beach area of the resort at the height of the summer season. As of this time, specialists from the Federal Agency for Medical and Biological Assistance (FMBA) have provided qualified medical assistance to a total of 49 injured citizens. Additionally, over 82 people underwent emergency consultations with the department's crisis psychologists.

In the Gelendzhik city hospital for intensive care, 18 wounded, including three children. Several of the hospitalized patients are in serious condition and doctors are fighting for their lives. Unfortunately, the total number of deaths in the impact reached 7 people, after six bodies were previously found at the scene of the incident.

Mobilization of medics and emergency measures

By order of the head of the FMBA Veronika Skvortsova, the local rural hospital was reinforced with doctors, traumatologists and orthopedists from the city network and nearby sanatoriums, 360.ru reported. Five ambulances from Gelendzhik, three teams from Tuapse and a specialized unit from the Krasnodar Disaster Medicine Center were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The mayor of Gelendzhik Alexey Bogodistov confirmed that the operational headquarters that was opened is coordinating all rescue operations. The municipal crisis hotline has reported a huge pressure, having already received over 120 calls from relatives who have lost contact with their loved ones in the area. The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, described the incident as a brutal attack on the civilian population, quoted by news.ru, and a 24-hour psychological support post is now operating in the region's medical facilities. Hospitals and blood banks remain on full alert.