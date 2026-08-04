Barnum goes on vacation after just two weeks in office

Just two weeks after his official appointment on July 20, 2026, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnhamhas gone on a surprise family holiday abroad.

The information about his absence was first revealed by the “Times“. According to an official spokesman for Downing Street, the Prime Minister will remain in constant contact with civil servants and will continue to hold regular meetings remotely.

However, his decision has sparked a wave of political criticism. The chairman of the “Reform UK“ party, Lee Anderson, has sharply criticized Burnham. Anderson said that the Prime Minister had “escaped for fun abroad“ at a time of serious domestic challenges. The opposition recalls that Burnham took office after serious political reshuffles in the Labour Party.

Critical breach in UK national security

In parallel with the political backlash around the holiday, “The Times“ revealed a large-scale cyberattack against British law enforcement agencies. Hackers from the newly emerged cybercrime group ExfilSquad have compromised the National Police Legal Database (PNLD). The personal data of over 100,000 employees were published on the group's website on the Dark Web.

The leaked data sets include:

Full names of police officers and administrative staff

Work Emails and Phone Numbers

Specific police stations and law enforcement locations

Key departments affected by the breach include the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Home Office, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Government officials confirmed the incident to the media. They declined to comment further, citing an active investigation.