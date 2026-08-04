FBI Agent Stole $1 Million and Turned Himself In

An FBI counterintelligence special agent has voluntarily surrendered to authorities after knowingly drained nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency from foreign accounts the Bureau was monitoring. The official, identified as Patrick Steven Yaroch, has been formally charged with felony federal charges of embezzlement and cross-border transportation of stolen property.

How was the massive theft of foreign accounts carried out?

According to court documents declassified by the U.S. Department of Justice, Yaroch worked in the Counterintelligence and Espionage Division at FBI headquarters. Taking advantage of his official access and high-level security clearance, he memorized the secret recovery phrases (seed phrases) of cryptocurrency wallets associated with foreign entities. These accounts were under investigation by US authorities as “enemy cryptographic addresses“.

Between the end of 2024 and mid-2026, the agent made between 10 and 12 transactions. He transferred the digital assets to his personal wallet without triggering the agency's internal security systems. The total value of the stolen funds amounted to exactly $925,426.07.

Remorse and an unusual confession

The case received extremely wide media coverage due to the way the crime was revealed. Instead of trying to launder the money or flee the country, Yaroch filed an online report of a violation in the FBI system and requested a meeting with management.

He admitted to investigators that he felt ashamed and that the guilt "was eating him up inside". As a motive for the crime, the former agent indicated professional frustration with "the state's inaction against cryptocurrency abuses". Before his arrest, he sought advice from artificial intelligence (ChatGPT) about investing and possibly moving abroad, but ultimately chose to surrender.

Reaction of the authorities and legal process

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reacted quickly with an official statement, stating that the employee was immediately fired. “We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards and this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the Bureau said.

A search of the defendant's home resulted in the seizure of his business card and access to his crypto wallets, which allowed authorities to recover most of the stolen assets. The federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia ordered his temporary detention pending a formal court hearing.