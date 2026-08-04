Early this morning, a warehouse in the Leningrad region, near Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, was damaged after another massive drone attack.

The official information was confirmed in the early hours of the morning by local authorities. The attack comes in the context of an intensifying air campaign targeting key logistics centers in the Russian Federation.

Details of the incident and damage

According to a statement by Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko on his official Telegram account, the strike was registered in the area of the village of Krasny Bor. Russian air defense systems managed to intercept a total of 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after an airspace alert was issued in the region at 01:06 GMT (04:06 Bulgarian time).

Despite the activated air defense, debris or direct hits caused material damage to the warehouse infrastructure. The governor did not specify the exact name of the affected commercial or logistics enterprise, but stressed that despite the damage, operations at the site continue. There are currently no official data on the number of dead or seriously injured citizens in this particular incident.

International response and security measures

The attack in the immediate vicinity of the Baltic Sea triggered immediate action by neighboring countries. Finland, a member of the European Union and NATO, introduced temporary aviation restrictions in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. The country's defense forces announced the decision on the social network X, citing the increased risk of overflying combat drones in border areas.

So far, the government in Kiev and the Ukrainian armed forces have not officially claimed responsibility for the midnight strike. However, military analysts note that the incident follows a clear pattern in recent weeks. It systematically attacks Russian economic facilities with the aim of hindering military logistics and supplies to the front.

Just a day earlier, the media reported that the Russian online giant Wildberries had lost over 20% of its total warehouse space across the country as a result of successive Ukrainian drone strikes. The last such major incident was recorded on the night of August 3 in the Vladimir region.