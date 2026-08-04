Tokyo warns: Russia, China and DPRK threaten Asia

Tokyo warned: Russia, China and DPRK threaten Asia

New Japan security report warns of unprecedented crisis in East Asia and growing military pressure around Japan's borders.

TOKYO, August 4, 2026 – Growing military cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea is creating the most complex and difficult security environment in Japan's modern history. This became clear from the annual Defense White Paper approved by the Cabinet this morning, officially presented by Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. In official positions supported by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Tokyo calls for immediate defense reinforcement with a "sense of urgency and crisis," the news agency reported. data-hveid="CAIIAQgJEAE" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwizir-CgoaWAxW09LsIHcDLNXAQy_kOeggIAggBCAkQAQ" href="https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20260804-japan-sees-urgent-need-to-boost-military" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20260804-japan-sees-urgent-need-to-boost-military&ved=2ahUKEwizir-CgoaWAxW09LsIHcDLNXAQy_kOeggIAggBCAkQAQ&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">France 24.

The Triple Threat: China, Russia and North Korea

The massive document of nearly 600 pages states that the joint actions of the three nuclear powers directly threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to data from Bloomberg, Tokyo is deeply concerned about the increased provocative patrols by strategic bombers. Last year, Chinese and Russian aircraft made a joint flight directly to the capital Tokyo, flying over the southern Japanese islands.

The main highlights of Japan's new strategy include:

Chinese pressure: Beijing's actions in the East China Sea and around Taiwan have been identified as the "biggest strategic challenge".

Beijing's actions in the East China Sea and around Taiwan have been identified as the "biggest strategic challenge". Russian invasion: Moscow continues to support the modernization of North Korea's army in exchange for military aid.

Moscow continues to support the modernization of North Korea's army in exchange for military aid. North Korea missile threat: Pyongyang's continued development of its nuclear and missile programs is considered an immediate security risk.

Tokyo's response and the Japanese Foreign Ministry's alliances

The Japanese government, under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is accelerating plans to create a new centralized intelligence agency modeled after the CIA to respond to hybrid threats and cyberattacks.

Japan is actively expanding cooperation with the United States and regional partners such as Australia, the Philippines, and South Korea. "In view of the deteriorating environment, we are required to build multi-layered networks with like-minded people to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Minister Koizumi said, as quoted by The Japan Times.

Although Japan's Foreign Ministry has recently attempted to maintain working contacts with Moscow regarding fishing rights in the Northern Territories, the official position remains firm - sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine will not be weakened.