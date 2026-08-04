Verkhovna Rada opens office in European Parliament

The Ukrainian Parliament will officially open its representation in the European Parliament in the near future.

The news was announced by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad.

The initiative is a mirror response to the already established permanent bureau of the European Parliament in Kiev. This move aims to institutionalize and accelerate the process of the country's integration into the European family.

Synchronizing legislation on the path to the EU

The main mission of the new representation will be to coordinate legislative reforms. The process requires full compliance between Ukrainian and European law. According to Stefanchuk, government and parliamentary diplomacy must operate in full synchrony. In this way, technical obstacles will be removed before the actual opening of the first negotiation clusters.

The parliamentary leader emphasized the importance of direct dialogue. The mobility of deputies will help maintain constant international support. It is key both for the country's defense and for future economic recovery.

Strategic partnership and future steps

The plans for bilateral representation were already laid down in the framework memorandum of cooperation. The document was signed between Ruslan Stefanchuk and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. By opening the office in Brussels, Ukraine aims to strengthen its contacts with the national parliaments of the member states. They will have to ratify the final accession treaty in the future.

As a next priority, the Council plans to intensify dialogue with neighboring European countries, as well as larger-scale diplomatic initiatives in Asia.