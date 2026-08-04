Air Defense on Alert: Large-scale Attack Blocks Pulkovo Airport

The Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation have shot down a total of 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the territory of the Leningrad Region.

The information was officially confirmed by the Governor of the region, Alexander Drozdenko, in the morning hours of August 4, 2026. Initial data indicated 6 neutralized aircraft as of 5:00 a.m., but within the next hour the number increased sharply.

According to Drozdenko's statement on the social platform “Max“, as a result of the attack, a precise damage in a warehouse zone near the settlement of Krasny Bor in the Tosnensky district. As of 6:10 Bulgarian time (which coincides with local time), the combat work of the Russian military to reflect the air threat is still ongoing.

Due to the sudden attack with drones in the Leningrad Region and St. Petersburg, local authorities declared an air alert at around 4:00 in the morning. The international airport “Pulkovo“ temporarily suspended all incoming and outgoing flights as a security measure. Citizens in St. Petersburg were also warned of possible disruptions in mobile Internet services due to the activation of electronic warfare systems (EW). At the moment there is no confirmed information about casualties among the civilian population.