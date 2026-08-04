Uncompromising! British party threatens to send battle fleet against migrants in English Channel if it comes to power

The "Reform UK" party announced that it will launch the largest military operation in the English Channel since World War II to deal with the arrival of migrants in small boats if it forms the next government. This was reported by the BBC.

Andy Burnham promised to act "uncompromising" regarding the crossing of the English Channel in small boats and stressed that the United Kingdom must build a system that offers asylum seekers safe routes. More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the country in small boats since he became prime minister.

The plans call for the Royal Navy to intercept migrant boats in the English Channel and return them to France or Belgium. The "Reform" plan, dubbed "Operation Fortress", has the support of former senior military officials, party spokesman Zia Yusuf said. Yusuf described the scheme as a "humanitarian mission", noting that it was compatible with the rules of the European Convention on Human Rights.

International maritime conventions allow countries to pick up people from vessels if they are in danger, but do not allow them to be taken to another country without the consent of the country concerned.

Yusuf pointed out that the UK and France could have a diplomatic dispute if French authorities refused to accept migrants escorted back to the French coast.

The number of small boats crossing the English Channel peaked in 2022.