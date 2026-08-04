By presidential decree! Why did Volodymyr Zelensky dismiss the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

By presidential decree, Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olga Stefanyshyna, BTA reports, citing a message published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.

The publication states that Olga Vitalievna Stefanyshyna was removed from the post of "ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States".

We recall that Stefanyshyna was appointed to this post a year ago. Her dismissal has been discussed for several weeks. Before that, she was the country's Minister of Justice.

Zelensky continues the process of replacing personnel in state and diplomatic posts.