Key Castlings in Kiev! Russian Army Intensifies Strikes on Slavyansk and Kramatorsk

Russia appears to be repeating its campaign for aerial isolation of the battlefield since 2025, this time with the aim of preparing a future offensive against the Ukrainian "Fortress Belt" in the Donetsk region.

This is what the "Institute for the Study of War" (ISW) writes.

The campaign is mainly aimed at Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, which are located at the northern end of the defensive line. We recall that in 2025, near Pokrovsk and Gulyaypole, Russian forces used drones, missiles and guided bombs to disrupt Ukrainian logistics lines, as well as to strike transport and railway infrastructure in order to hinder supply.

In addition, Russia has intensified strikes on locomotives and logistics routes around Kramatorsk.

According to ISW, the Russian command provided its troops with 1,000 fixed-wing "Molniya" drones in July and ordered an increase in strikes on Ukrainian logistics. On August 2, a Russian missile salvo caused heavy damage to the Cherivkovsky bridge over the Kazenny Torets River in the eastern part of Slavyansk. The bridge connects the city with the N-20 road to Kramatorsk. According to Russian military bloggers, it is one of only three bridges in Slavyansk capable of carrying heavy vehicles.

ISW suggests that Russia is preparing future operations against Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, but a rapid advance on them seems unlikely. Russian forces are penetrating Konstantinovka, but their attempt to take the city has failed. Fighting there is expected to continue for weeks. They are also trying to advance towards Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, as well as penetrate Liman, although there is no evidence that they have entered the city at this time.

In 2026, Russia appears to be relying more on guided bombs. Multiple strikes have been reported on Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and surrounding villages, which were likely aimed at fortified positions and bridges. On August 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had struck Ukrainian positions in Raigorodok with FAB-250, FAB-500 and LMUR missiles. In late July, Russia carried out three strikes on Pavlograd in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a key logistics hub on the routes to Donetsk Oblast.

The wider use of cruise missiles by the Russian side is believed to be a response to Ukrainian anti-drone measures that make it difficult for Russian drones to be used.

On August 3, Zelensky announced further personnel changes in the Ukrainian government and security services. He appointed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, as the head of the country's Foreign Intelligence Service, and gave his post to Interior Minister General Igor Klymenko. According to the Ukrainian president, Umerov will continue to coordinate work on securing drone deals with various partners, including those in the Middle East. The new Secretary of the Defense Council will also oversee the negotiation process with the United States. Zelensky also dismissed Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanyshyna.