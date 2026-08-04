IAEA completes eighth inspection mission to strategic energy facilities in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has completed its eighth inspection mission to strategic substations of the Ukrainian state energy company “Ukrenergo“, which serve the needs of nuclear power plants and connect them to the national electricity grid, Ukrinform reported, citing the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, BTA reports.

During the mission, the IAEA team visited 13 substations to assess damage caused by Russian strikes. The main focus was on facilities that are key to the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated that systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure pose an unprecedented threat to the nuclear and radiation security not only of Ukraine, but also of all of Europe.

The ministry emphasized that international monitoring allows documenting the impact of the strikes, assessing the risks to the safe operation of the power grid, and informing the international community about the threats associated with Russian military actions against energy facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, the possibility of comprehensive monitoring of the substations of “Ukrenergo“ was provided after the extension of the IAEA missions in September 2024. The decision was agreed between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Director General of the UN nuclear regulator, Rafael Grossi.